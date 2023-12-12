1 hour ago

The Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah, has said, the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has started 32 ground-breaking hospital projects in the region.

He claims that the Akuffo Addo-led administration has built more health facilities in the area than any other government in the fourth republic.

During a press conference on Monday, December 11, 2023, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah addressed the media and stated that the NPP government has been working on building and finishing about thirty-two (32) hospital projects throughout the region since 2017.

He disclosed that while some of the projects were facilities passed down from the previous administration, the majority of them were government-initiated projects.

The Minister observed that some inherited projects, including the Afari Military Hospital, Sewua Regional Hospital, Bekwai, Tepa, Konongo, and Kumawu district hospitals, have been completed by the government.

The rest of the projects he noted were six district polyclinics, including Twedie, Suame, Manso Nkwanta Drobonso, Sabronom, and Adugyama Polyclinics.

These polyclinics, according to him, are all 95 percent complete with the contractor's working installation of equipment.

Under Agenda 111, the Minister noted that the government is constructing sixteen (16) district hospitals in Trede, Kokoben, Boamang, Nsuta Sekyere, Manso Adubia, Mankranso, Kwabenakwa, Barekese, Kodie, Asiwa, Akrofuom, Adugyama, Adansi Asokwa, Asokore Mampong, Bantama, and Nyinahin, in addition to the construction of a psychiatric hospital in Onwe, in the Ejisue Municipality.

The hospitals, according to him, are at various levels of completion, with the government working towards completing at least half of them in the first quarter of 2024.

The press conference, which was the first of its kind in the region, featured not only journalists but groups and development partners in the region.

The Minister disclosed that there will be such sessions where he will brief the region on major projects and policies by the government in all sectors of the economy.

Hon. Simon Osei Mensah said he will continue the conference at least every month, where he will pick one sector of the economy and give a detailed update on what the government has done since 2017.

All metropolitan, municipal, and district chief executives who had health projects in their localities were present at the event and were allowed to give updates on projects in their various districts.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng.