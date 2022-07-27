6 hours ago

A 32-year-old farmer who could not resist the beauty of his step-daughter has allegedly impregnated her, landing himself in deep trouble with the law.

According to police sources, the incestuous father, Nazah Joshua together with the mother and her seven-month old pregnant victim hail from a community near Peki in the Volta Region.

Nazah Joshua was arrested and detained by the Odumase Krobo Police on Monday while at Nuaso where the family had traveled to settle the case with external family members.

Information gathered by GhanaWeb indicated that sometime in 2021, the suspect began an amorous relationship with his stepdaughter, resulting in multiple sexual relations with the 15-year-old class five pupil anytime the mother was away for her all-night prayer sessions.

It was further gathered that the victim did not know that she was pregnant until her teachers noticed her condition and informed her mother where the victim, during interrogations named her stepfather as being responsible for her pregnancy.

However, Teye Victoria, a 30-year-old corn dough seller and the mother of six children, after being informed of the situation, failed to report the case to police.

The Odumase police who got wind of the issue promptly moved in and arrested Nazah while he was in a meeting with other family members to settle the case.

The victim's mother who's not enthused about the arrest of her husband is pleading with the police to release Nazah on the grounds that she's not in a position to single-handedly cater for the six children.

The suspect will be duly transferred to Peki which has jurisdiction over the case on Wednesday for further investigations.

Source: Ghanaweb