A 32-year-old man was found hanging on a tree Wednesday morning at Danfa in the Greater Accra Region.

The incident happened in a bush close to the Church of Pentecost in the area.

Identified only as Andy, a commercial bus driver who plies Danfa to Madina, he was later pronounced dead.

He was last seen Tuesday night after close of work. Information Graphic Online gathered from his conductor indicated that he worked normally on Tuesday and did not indicate any sign of depression or abnormality.

An assertion his colleague drivers also affirmed. His colleagues, however, hinted that the deceased had for sometime now had issues with his wife. They told Graphic Online that on reaching home and meeting the absence of his wife on Tuesday evening, he allegedly attempted to hang himself in his room.

His first son, however, thwarted his attempt after which he attempted strangling him to death. The boy is currently on admission at the Danfa health centre. He was however reportedly restrained by his neighbours who threatened to get him arrested. He then left his residence at Adoteiman yellow signboard, near Danfa where he allegedly hanged himself at dawn on Wednesday.

He left behind his wife and 3 children.

A close friend of the deceased, Kwesi Akunnor popularly known as lawyer, recounted how the deceased was seen happily jubilating over the election of his friend as an assembly man on Tuesday evening. He also recounted how the deceased paid him an amount of money he owed him and promised to add the remaining the following day.

He said they departed to their various homes around 11 pm. He said the deceased did not show any signs of depression at the time they parted company Tuesday night only for him to wake up on Wednesday to find him hanging.

A resident very close to the crime scene, Yaw Danso said it was a young boy who discovered the deceased hanging around 6 am. He rushed over to the scene and called the police.

The wife, however, indicated that she was out of town when the incident happened.