3 hours ago

A 35-year-old man has sustained severe wounds after some unknown individuals inflicted cutlass wounds on him.

The victim Kofi Armah is currently at the hospital receiving treatment. Citi News‘ Central Regional Correspondent, Calvis Tetteh reports that the nearly lifeless body of Kofi Armah was found along the Awutu Bereku stretch of the Accra Cape Coast highway unconscious.

It remains unclear what might have caused the victim to be assaulted in such a manner.

Assembly Member for Awutu Bereku Electoral Area Robert Odartey, speaking to Citi News said the victim is in critical condition and receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

The Police, however, have been informed about the matter and have begun investigations into the incident.

Source: citifmonline