1 hour ago

The Bawjiase Police Command in the Central Region have arrested a 35-year-old ‘trotro’ driver, identified as Kwabena Ebo for drugging and sexually assaulting a married woman.

Kwabena Ebo allegedly drugged the married woman who had gone to him to demand payment of GH¢ 5 for sausage he bought from her, citinewsroom.com reports.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, the victim said that she woke up in a hotel to realise she had been raped by the ‘trotro’ driver even though she was having her period.

“I sell sausage at the lorry station and he usually buys from me. On Tuesday he bought sausage from me and told me to come back for the money later. I went to him in the car later to collect my money only for him to offer me a bottle of malt. After taking the malt I felt sleepy and I only got to know after I woke up in a hotel room naked.

“I asked him why he did that and all he could say was that he had gotten what he wanted and he will deny ever having anything to do with me if I report to anyone. My worry was that I am a married woman and I wonder why he did that. I was also menstruating,” the victim is quoted.

The husband of the victim, Kwesi Ayitey, said that some elders in Bawjiase are trying to settle the issue at home but he will ensure that the accused person is prosecuted.

“I have had (an) indication that some elders of the town want to sit on the matter and settle it, but I won't agree because that has been the way they do things here. I have told the police I want the matter to be settled at the law court and that’s how we will have finality to the matter,” he said.

Source: Ghanaweb