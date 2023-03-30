2 hours ago

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested for alleged child trafficking at Biriwa in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the suspect believed to be a sex worker who lives in Accra went to Bankyea in the Secondi Takoradi Metropolis in the Western Region for the Child.

The victim, Abigail, who is fifteen years and a Junior High School student in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan said, she was home when the suspect came and told her that she has bought materials for her so she should follow her to the seamstress for measurement only for her to realise that she is in Cape Coast.

The victim later asked some of the passengers in a Toyota Hiace with registration number GE-3474-21 where she was and was told she was at Mankessim.

The passengers then handed the suspect together with the victim to the police who were on duty at the Police Checkpoint at Biriwa after the girl kept on crying uncontrollably that she wants to go back home.

The incident happened Wednesday, March 29, 2022, around 8:30 PM.

Meanwhile, when the aunty of the victim, Barbara at Secondi Takoradi was called on the phone, she said, she did not know the victim’s whereabouts and is looking for her.

The Aunty said she knows the suspect to be a prostitute who has lived in Nigeria for many years and is now into prostitution in Accra.

She suspects the suspect was sending her niece to Accra for Prostitution.

The suspect has been put in police custody to assist investigation.