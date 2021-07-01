2 hours ago

Anthony Annan is not done yet with the Black Stars as the defensive midfielder is eyeing a future call up by new coach C.K Akunnor.

Despite a seven year hiatus from the senior national team, the diminutive midfielder thinks he still has a lot to offer.

Annan who now plays for Finish side FC Inter Turku last featured for Ghana at the 2013 AFCON in South Africa and has since not been seen in Ghana colours.

Now in the twilight of his career, the 33 year old will not hesitate to feature for the Black Stars when C.K Akunnor hands him an invitation.

“I am a Ghanaian and my doors are always open if my nation needs my services,” he told Skyy Power FM.

However, Annan has backed new Ghana coach CK Akonnor to succeed in his role.

The 33 year old who now plays in Finland for Inter Turku was part of the 2010 World Cup squad and also played in the 2008, 2010 where Ghana finished as runners up, 2012 and 2013.

Anthony Annan has been capped 67 times whiles scoring twice for the Black Stars of Ghana.

The former Schalke 04, Rosenborg BK and HJK Helsinki midfielder earned his debut for the national team on 20 March 2007.

Annan played 12 matches for Turku in the 2020/21 season.