Authorities of the 37 Military Hospital are seeking public assistance to locate the families of two persons knocked down by vehicles and have been admitted at the hospital.

The first patient, identified as Unkown Sunday, was knocked down by a vehicle and cannot talk nor walk.

He was taken to the Trauma Surgical Emergency Unit on Sunday, April 25, 2021, and later referred to the Neurology ward.

The second patient is believed to a Nigerian named Kingsley Ige.

He was also involved in a car accident and brought to the Trauma Surgical and Emergency Unity by a good Samaritan on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

He is currently on admission at the Neurology ward.

Although this patient can speak and walk, he is said to have lost total memory.

“37 Military Hospital is appealing to the public to help locate the families of these persons.”

“Anyone with information on them should kindly contact the administration officer, Lt. Col Mintah on 0275177709 or the Chief Ward Master of the Neuro Ward, CPOI Beelber on 0269360272”, the hospital management appealed in a statement.

Source: citifmonline.com

37 Military Hospital seeks help to find families of 2 hospitalized accident victims

