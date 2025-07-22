2 hours ago

A 37-year-old nurse, Akosua Adutwumwaa, has been found dead in what is suspected to be a case of suicide at her home in Edwenase, Ashanti Region.

Family members discovered her unresponsive on Sunday morning, a shocking turn of events, especially for her mother who said Akosua showed no signs of distress earlier that day.

She reportedly followed her usual Sunday routine before disappearing from view. A search led to the tragic discovery in one of the rooms of the house.

The family revealed that Akosua had a history of mental health struggles and had previously attempted suicide on several occasions.

Her body has been deposited at the morgue, and the Ashanti Regional Police Command has begun investigations to determine the full circumstances of the incident.