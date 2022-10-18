1 hour ago

A 37-year-old woman, Nsor Catherine, who was wrongfully accused of stealing an amount of GH¢12,000 belonging to a businesswoman in Tamale is calling for justice.

According to her, the beating and torture she suffered has rendered her bedridden since the incident.

Nsor Catherine until that faithful day of the assault was residing in Damongo.

She narrates how she suffered her unfortunate attack after a woman accused her of stealing her money.

“I was walking in the market and all of a sudden a strange woman held me, pulled me to a shop at the Aboabo market and accused me of stealing GH¢12,000.

“They did not allow me to talk but rather called some men who came there and starting beating me. They stripped me naked and beat me till I couldn’t breathe again.

“As if that was not enough, they took me to their house, locked me in a room, whipped me with a cable and also plugged an electric iron and used on my back and my legs all for me to confess for a crime I didn’t commit.”

According to her, her assailants also arranged lorry tyres with petrol to burn her.

“When they wanted to burn me, one of them asked me to call someone I know to tell the person I was going to be burnt alive so I called my sister and she came with police to rescue me.

“I spent all my life savings treating myself and I don’t have anything again. I have been relying on local treatment for the past two months and I need support to go back to the hospital.

Her younger sister, who went to her rescue with the police, told 3news.com that life has not been easy for the family since the incident.

“After the incident, the people came to the police station to beg, they came to our house to beg my sister to forgive them and promised to compensate her. We gave them an amount to pay with the police and the court as witness but since then they haven’t said anything and my sister’s health keeps getting worse.

“She is mentally unstable and behaves weird since the incident.

Mob justice also known as instant justice in Ghana serves as an indictment on the 1992 Constitution.

It creates a heightened sense of fear among citizens that they could become victims and also undermines the legitimacy of the police and legal authorities.

Like Nsor Catherine, several other women have suffered certain forms of mob action.