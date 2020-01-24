2 hours ago

Media, events and entertainment consultant, Whitney Boakye Mensah, has been appointed as a co-executive producer and Communications Director Protocol of the 3Music Awards Women Initiative and Brunch.

The 3Music Awards Women Brunch is a social impact initiative designed by the ladies of the 3Music Awards in collaboration with the events social impact arm, the ‘Music 4 Good’ Foundation, to highlight the issues Ghanaian women face in their lines of work.

It aims to make a case for female empowerment and inclusion in the entertainment industry.

The Brunch, which will be an annual event, will reward 10 Ghanaian female trailblazers in the arts and feature performances from some of today’s notable and budding female talents, with women from the arts and diverse backgrounds sharing a day every year, to deliberate and find solutions for inclusion in every sphere of work.

Whitney Boakye Mensah is set to lead the event which comes off on Sunday, March 8, 2020, intentionally set to coincide with the celebration of International Women's’ day.

The Managing Partner of InnoRvations/Events WBM will oversee the project alongside the ladies of the 3Music Awards board and the ‘Music 4 Good’ Foundation.

3Music Awards 2020 will be presented by 3 Media Networks, Joy FM, Hitz FM, Joy Prime, Fantasy Dome and EnE Ghana.

About Whitney Boakye Mensah

As an event and entertainment professional, Mrs Whitney Boakye Mensah has been at the forefront of advocating and making a case for support for women in the arts. She heads a company of mostly women and young interns who have an interest in the entertainment industry and want to go into mainstream entertainment protocol services.

She has also been involved in helping to groom young Ghanaian girls interested in the arts. Whitney is a Managing Partner at InnoRvations/Events WBM a boutique events agency, that does most of Ghana's entertainment industry mainstream concert protocol services -a first by a woman- as well the Founder of MyDearSistersGh, a community platform and social organisation that supports women with fertility problems.

She is an Alumni of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Cardiff University and is married with three boys.

myjoyonline