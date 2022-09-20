5 hours ago

3Media Networks is set to launch a television channel aimed at providing Ghanaians with contemporary and exciting content.

Named 3Music TV channel, the launch will take place tomorrow under the theme; “This is Culture ''.

Expressing his excitement, the Chief Executive of 3Music, Baba Sadiq, alluded that he was confident the channel will be suitable for all irrespective of preference.

“The launch of 3Music TV will see a new and engaging channel offering refreshing content to everyone, whether you belong to the old generation or the new/younger generation,” he told Graphic Showbiz in an interview.

Baba Sadiq added, “We are particularly excited about making our diverse range of music entertainment shows and live events even more accessible to our viewers.”

He also noted that 3Music TV will have a fresh programme line-up featuring a contemporary syndicated morning show.

“We have programmes like; This is the news by 3Music, Live performances, lifestyle shows, exclusive live events, original series, unmissable performances and a range of entertainment programmes built on a mix of exclusive, new and classic video content,” he said.

3Music TV is a free-to-air digital channel, broadcasting across the country. It will offer its viewers an unrivalled pool of music shows, including exclusive live events, original series, unmissable performances and a range of entertainment programmes built on a mix of exclusive, new and classic video content.

The channel brand experience will be complemented with exciting off-air activities and events including the most anticipated annual music event, the 3Music Awards, which also shows on Joy Prime and The Multimedia Group’s social media pages including Joy Entertainment.