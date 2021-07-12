1 hour ago

3Sports, the leading sports content brand of TV3, is collaborating with the Ghana Football Association to organize a day’s forum on hooliganism in domestic football.

The event is under the theme: ‘Tackling a growing threat to the domestic game’ and will take place on Tuesday, July 13 at the Executive Theatre of TV3, Accra at 10:00am.

The event has been occasioned by recent acts of hooliganism at some match venues, which has drawn widespread condemnation.

Speakers will include key stakeholders from mainstream football administration, media, and security among others.

Ghana Football Association General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah, Commander of the Greater Accra Regional Police Operations ACP Kwasi Ofori, Nick Owusu, FIFA/CAF Safety and Security Officer, CEO of Karela United Elloeny Amande and Jerome Otchere are among the speakers for the event.

Group Head of Sports at Media General Juliet Bawuah said: “We set out to do this to mainly speak to the growing issue of hooliganism at our match venues.

“Over the years, we have witnessed it become such an important topic that bothers all of us. The 3Sports Forum gives us a unique opportunity to fully proffer solutions to help in the tackling of something that has the potential of hindering the growth of domestic football.

“Our speakers are experienced and wield the needed institutional knowledge to properly speak on this issue.” she added.

The Ghana Football Association will one represented by Members of the Safety and Security Committee.