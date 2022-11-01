1 hour ago

A vehicular accident around Essuehyia on the Mankessim – Apam stretch of the Cape Coast – Accra highway on Monday afternoon has claimed four lives.

Two died on the spot while two others were confirmed dead later at the hospital.

Nineteen others who sustained various injuries are receiving treatment at the Our Lady of Mercy Hospital at Apam.

According to the Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Assistant Division Officer III, Abdul Wasui Hudu, the accident involved a Mecedes Benz Sprinter bus with registration number GW 7181-22, which was travelling towards Accra with passengers on board

Preliminary information is that the vehicle had a tyre burst and veered off the road leading to the accident.

The Fire officer said fire personnel received a call at 2:42 pm reporting an accident on the Mankessim-Apam stretch of the Cape Coast-Accra highway.