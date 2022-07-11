6 hours ago

Sensational Nigerian singer, Rema, has shared some of his crazy experiences with female fans in his music career.

Rema revealed that some female admirers barged into his hotel room at an ungodly hour, ostensibly for bedroom activity.

In an interview on the Shopping for Sneakers show, the Marvin Records signed performer, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, claimed the girls banged on his hotel door in the middle of the night, before letting themselves in.

He said they came under the pretext of wanting to take a photograph, but their demeanour suggested otherwise.

Rema said he suspected they desired him, but the self-proclaimed virgin said he quickly declined and drove them out.

The situation left him enraged with the promoter for disclosing his room number and causing the girls to arrive uninvited.