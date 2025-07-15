3 hours ago

Four passengers are in critical condition and fifteen others sustained various injuries following a head-on collision involving two sprinter buses at Senya Bonsuoku in the Central Region during the early hours of Tuesday, July 15.

The crash occurred around 4:00 a.m. along the Gomoa Ojobi–Senya Breku stretch, a road known for its narrow passage and heavy early-morning traffic.

According to eyewitnesses and a survivor, the two vehicles—bearing registration numbers AC 894-16 and GR 5137-18—crashed into each other at high speed.

The impact was so severe that residents nearby were jolted awake by the sound and rushed to the scene to assist before emergency services arrived.

Victims were immediately transported to various medical facilities, including the Hope Christian Hospital in Gomoa Fetteh, Senya Breku Polyclinic, and the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

DSP Kingsley Asante, the Senya Bereku District Police Commander, attributed the crash to poor visibility due to bad weather conditions and suspected fatigue or drowsy driving.

He confirmed that preliminary investigations suggest one of the drivers may have dozed off behind the wheel.

Emergency services and police have since cleared the scene, and authorities have urged commercial drivers to prioritize rest and avoid speeding, especially during early-morning hours when concentration tends to wane.