7 hours ago

Four persons are in the grips of the police for refurbishing old and abandoned Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders for sale at Swanlake Masalachi in Accra.

According to the Ghana Fire Service, the culprits get old cylinders and weld the worn-out metal portions, spray them anew and send them for sale in the open market.

In a joint operation by the police and fire service, several old LPG cylinders and equipment used in their refurbishments were retrieved from the cartel.

This comes after a caution by the Fire Service to the public to be safety conscious in purchasing cylinders on the market.

Thewarned that this act is not only illegal, criminal and dangerous but poses a serious risk of gas leakage from the low resistance points on the cylinder body when tilled with LPG.

It said such cylinders also stand the risk of rupture which could lead to injuries, loss of life and fire explosion.

It advised that all such worn-out cylinders are to be taken to outlets of registered gas supply companies, distributors or LPG recycling centres or plants.

Source: citifmonline