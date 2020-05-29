1 hour ago

Some four people narrowly escaped death after a vehicle transporting them was washed away by floodwater into a storm drain at Ho, the Volta Regional capital.

The four who were trapped in the hiring vehicle with registration number GM 4688-14 were swiftly evacuated by residents after the vehicle landed in the drains on its side.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver who had returned from Hohoe ignored all dangers on the road and attempted driving through the floodwater leading to the vehicle being washed away.

Fortunately, the occupants did not sustain severe injuries. They were, however, whisked away by an emergency response team to the Ho Teaching Hospital for treatment.

A team from the Volta Regional Fire Service was at the scene to remove the damaged vehicle from the storm drain.

The section of the road is noted for perennial flooding as the culvert is too small to contain large volume of running water.

Speaking to Joy News, the residents called on the Ho Municipal Assembly to as a matter of urgency redesign and reconstruct the section of the road to prevent further misfortune from happening.

”The road here is not wide enough. The culvert gets flooded anytime it rains because it is choked with debris. Authorities have refused to work on the culvert.

“The assembly must take actions now to save lives and properties”, said Victor Nyadedzor, a Unit Committee Member of the Gbloefe Electoral Area.

The Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Prosper Pibansah, who visited the scene promised to take immediate actions on reconstructing the culvert.

“I will send this information to the Volta Regional Minister, we will come and look at it and draw the Ministry of Works and Housing’s attention to it,” he assured.

A team from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) was also at the at the scene to ascertain the extent of damage.