4 reasons to fall in love with Novelas+

Red promo poster for Novelas+ promoting four stories with lead headshots and showtimes from 16:00 to 19:00 CAT (Sins and Roses, Doménica Montero, Be My Sunshine, Avenida Brasil).
By autoposter July 10, 2026

At the heart of Novelas+ is one thing: unforgettable storytelling. With a powerful launch slate of four standout titles, here’s how each one gives you a reason to fall in love:

1. Sins & Roses – For the love that rises from betrayal | 2PM

Dark, emotional and addictive, Sins & Roses pulls you into a world where secrets destroy lives and love grows in unexpected places. When Serhat’s perfect life crumbles after a devastating revelation and tragedy strikes, Zeynep enters his world, bringing with her passion, mystery and a connection neither can ignore. This is a story where trust is fragile, desire is dangerous and nothing is ever what it seems.

2. Doménica Montero – For the strength to rise again | 3PM

If you love powerful female leads and redemption arcs, this is your story. Doménica Montero follows a woman who is humiliated, betrayed and abandoned at the altar, only to retreat, rebuild and rediscover her strength. But just as she opens her heart again, the past comes back to test her. Expect intense emotions, complicated love and a heroine who refuses to stay broken.

3. Be My Sunshine – For the Love That Changes Everything | 4PM

Lighter in tone but just as emotional, Be My Sunshine delivers a beautiful, slow-burn romance set against a dreamy island backdrop. Haziran arrives with ambition and a plan, but meeting Poyraz changes everything. When her actions threaten his world, love turns complicated, forcing both to grow, forgive and fight for a shared future. It’s a story of second chances, personal transformation and love worth rebuilding for.

4. Avenida Brasil – For the Revenge You’ll Never Forget | 5PM

No telenovela lineup is complete without a legendary classic and Avenida Brasil is exactly that. After being betrayed and abandoned as a child, Nina returns years later with one goal: revenge. But in a world full of secrets, shifting loyalties and hidden identities, nothing goes as planned.

This is storytelling at its most gripping. Bold, dramatic and impossible to stop watching. Four stories. Four emotional journeys. One destination. Novelas+ – Feel the beat of love. Follow Novelas+ on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

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