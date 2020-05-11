2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo’s four Supreme Court Justice nominees will later today, Monday, May, 11, 2020, face the appointments committee of parliament for vetting.

The vetting exercise will last for two days.

A statement from the law enactment chamber said it”wishes to inform the general public that it will hold public hearings to consider the nomination of his Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as Justices to the Supreme court”

The Statement issued and signed by Kate Addo, Director of Public Affairs said Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga and Justice Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu would be vetted on Monday, May, 11,2020.

In addition, Mr. Emmanuel Yoni Kulendi and Prof. Henrietta J.A.N Mensa-Bonsu are also scheduled to appear before the committee on Tuesday, May,12,2020, the statement noted.

The vetting exercise is scheduled to come off at 10.00 am at the New Administration Block, the statement said.