20 minutes ago

The Tamale Magistrate Court One in the Northern Region has remanded four persons over the murder of the chief of Mujipe, Abdul-Rahman Bore.

The four were remanded based on the provisional charges of conspiracy to commit crime, attempted murder and murder.

The four are Alidu Iddrissu, 61, Baba Mohammed, 39, Issifu Ibrahim, 34, and Kwabena Yussif, 31.

Mr. Issifu Ibrahim and Kwabena Yussif, A1 and A2 were charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit crime while Baba Mohammed, A3 and Alidu Iddrissu, A4, were also charged with attempted murder and murder.

The Court presided over by His Lordship, Adam Issifu said all four were represented by Lawyer Salisu Bi-Awuribe from the Yelinzon Chambers in Tamale.

Presenting the facts, the prosecution team stated that the deceased (Abdul-Rahman Bore) and son who sustained gunshot wounds, were returning from the market and by-passed the first accused, Issifu Ibrahim, A1 who was at the roadside with his motorcycle and was on a phone call.

He said the deceased who was at the back of the motorcycle, asked his son to slow down and both went back and asked A1 who was still on the phone call whether something was wrong with him.

He responded by saying that he was carrying yam and they were almost falling out so he stopped to properly tie them.

From there, according to prosecution, the two (deceased and son) continued their journey around 7 pm.

The statement continued that, the victims later saw A1 following them.

The prosecutor added that the victims got to a point and the deceased told his son that he had been shot in the back.

In the son’s attempt to escape from the scene, he was shot by another group of people.

The statement also indicated that the son saw A2, A3 and A4 emerge from nowhere and shot at them both thinking that they were dead but a passerby later came and saw the son, took him to the police and reported the incident.

Police rushed to the scene and saw the deceased in a pool of blood.

But in an interview with JoyNews, counsel for the accused, Saliau Bi-Awuribe who disagreed with the court on the first two charges, said count one and two were ineffective charges against A1 and A2.

“To murder who; it’s not stated in the charge sheet. And the second count is attempted murder. Attempted to murder who; it’s not also stated,” he added.

He said the court turned down his applications for bail and set April 26th for a hearing.

JoyNews spotted the son of the late Chief at the Savannah Regional Police Command in the company of the Secretary of Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I looking well and healthy.