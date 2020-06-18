1 hour ago

A 4-year-old boy who had been missing for about one week was found dead inside a parked vehicle in front of the Atafoa Palace in the Suame Municipality in the Ashanti region.

After an extensive search for him, the deceased, Agyemang, was found unconscious and rotten in a car parked in front of the Atafoa Palace yesterday between the hours of 2pm

The Assembly Member for the Atafoa Electoral Area, Akwasi Acheampong disclosed this to Kingdom News today.

He said, according to the family, Agyemang left the house to buy Indomie about a week ago which he never return back home until his lifeless body was found.

According to the Assembly Member of the area, two suspects were arrested by the Suame Police Command earlier but have been discharged.

He further disclosed that, the Suame Police Command has commenced investigations into the death of the four-year-old boy who was found dead in a parked vehicle at Atafoa Palace premises yesterday.