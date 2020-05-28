1 hour ago

Ghanaian media mogul and CEO of EIB Network, Bolga Ray marks his wife’s birthday with heart-melting message and sweet memories.

Dorcas Adisi turns 40 today and as a sweet, caring husband, Bola Ray took to social media to share how much he cherishes his wife and all her efforts.

He started his message by gushing over her and saying 40 looks good on her.

He further thanked her for her support and remaining a strong pillar behind his success.

Bola Ray captioned some sweet memories with his wife on his Instagram:

“Happy 40th to the BIGGER boss. My adorable Dorcas. 40 certainly looks good on you. Proud of the woman you have become. Thank you for everything. Thank you for being a strong pillar all these years. Cheers to more wins.”