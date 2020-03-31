2 hours ago

At least 40 people have been put in quarantine in the northern regional capital, Northern Regional Minister Mr Salifu Saeed has said.

It comes after some 10 Gunieans with the virus arrived in the Northern Regional and lodged in hotel.

The 40, comprising some medical personnel of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) and staff of a hotel in Tamale who will soon be tested.

It is believed that they have come into contact with the 10 people, who tested positive for the COVID-19 on Sunday, March 29, in Tamale.

Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister announced this in a media encounter in Tamale on Monday.

Mr Saeed gave details of the 10 COVID-19 cases saying, they were eight Guineans, resident in Burkina Faso, and two Burkinabes.

The Minister, who could not tell when the eight Guineans entered into the country and whether or not they had any interaction with members of the general public, said they were lodging at a hotel in Tamale where Police personnel were detailed to arrest them.

They were arrested 12 days ago and were sent to the TTH for their samples to be taken for testing but TTH officials demanded that they were sent back to the hotel for their samples to be taken there.

They remained in self-isolation at the hotel, which was under Police protection, until their test results were confirmed on Sunday, March 29.

The remaining two were a couple from Burkina Faso, who were receiving dialysis treatment at the TTH.

Their samples were taken 10 days ago and the results released yesterday, March 29, showed that they were positive for COVID-19.

Mr Saeed said the country was making efforts at the diplomatic level with home countries of the 10 people, who tested positive for the disease, to ensure that they were repatriated today.

He urged residents of Tamale not to panic advising them to continue to observe the general health precautions to keep them safe of the disease.