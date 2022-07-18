4 hours ago

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong says about 400 bags of rice have been supplied to Senior High Schools that are in dire need of foodstuff in the region by the National Food Buffer Stock Company.

This follows threats by the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools CHASS in the Eastern Region to recommend to the Ghana Education Service to shut down the schools over food shortage and the erratic release of funds if nothing was done to salvage the situation by last week Friday.

Speaking to Citi News, the Eastern Regional Minister, assured that academic activities would continue today following the intervention.

”We have issued about 400 bags to schools that were in dire need of food. We realised some were in extreme need and others were struggling to make ends meet from what they had.”

”We are working to top up the supply and hopefully, academic activities can go on smoothly following this intervention.”

The Eastern Region CHASS earlier complained of the food shortages it had suffered for the past two years, as well as struggles with reduced weight of food items supplied.

It also complained about arrears in schools because of the erratic release of funds meant for perishable foods.

Because of these challenges, the group considered the closure of schools if nothing changed by July 15.

It also considered recommendations that parents “either feed their wards or pick them home until all the situations are normalised.”

Source: citifmonline