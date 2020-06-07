3 hours ago

Some 41 Ghanaians who were in the United States (US) have arrived back in Ghana.

They touched down earlier on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Kotoko International Airport at around 9:20am.

Citinewsroom reports that majority of them were students who went on an exchange program sponsored by the State Department of the US.

The evacuees have since been checked into a hotel in Accra, as they begin a two-week mandatory quarantine.

Meanwhile, two more contingents from Burkina Faso and Turks and Caicos are expected to arrive later.

“The exchange program was supposed to be for ten months. So we were supposed to come back on June 8,” one of the students told Citi News.

“But we left our various states on June 3 and then we went to the USA to stay overnight and then we left.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration had already announced plans by the government to evacuate stranded Ghanaians from foreign countries.

Sector Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway said Nigeria, Mauritania, Ethiopia, China, United States of America, United Kingdom and UAE are some of the countries captured on the schedule.

She said negotiations are already underway to evacuate some 675 Ghanaians who are currently stranded in China.