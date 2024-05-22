3 hours ago

Agama Prosper, a 41-year-old shoemaker, has been sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment by the Hohoe Circuit Court for indecently assaulting a minor.

Agama, accused of inserting his finger into the vagina of a six-year-old class one pupil, pleaded guilty with an explanation on April 22 when he appeared before the court.

However, his explanation did not absolve him of the charge, resulting in the sentencing.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Charles Aziati informed the court, presided over by Michael Johnson Abbey, that in the first week of April 2024, the victim complained of pain in her private part while her mother was bathing her.

Upon inquiry by the mother, the victim disclosed that the convict had inserted his finger into her vagina.

Chief Inspector Aziati noted that the complainant, the victim's father, was notified and subsequently reported the case to the Hohoe DOVVSU office.

Police medical report forms were issued for the victim to undergo examination, treatment, and follow-up at a government hospital.

The forms, endorsed by a medical officer at the Volta Regional Hospital Hohoe, confirmed that the victim's hymen was broken.

Following his arrest to aid police investigations, Agama admitted to the crime.