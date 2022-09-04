6 hours ago

Police have arrested 42 suspects during the Ashiaman to the World concert.

The concert was held on 3rd September, 2022 at the Saka Saka park in Ashiaman in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects who are being held for various offences attacked some of the fans with toy guns, cutlasses, knives, scissors and other offensive weapons at different locations towards the end of the concert.

Items retrieved from suspects included two toy pistols, 10 mobile phones, 5 cutlasses, 5 jack knives, 3 pairs of scissors, 1 wig and a tablet.

Police in a statement said, “all the suspects will be taken through the due process of the law.”

Source: citifmonline.com