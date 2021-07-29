1 hour ago

A-42–year-old trader is reported missing in Agona Swedru since Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Ebenezer Gyambrah Agyekum, popularly known as ‘Kweku Attah’, lived with his immediate family members at Wawase, a suburb of Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

He left home to visit the town in the morning of that fateful day wearing black round-neck shirt with a blue jeans to match. He did not tell any family relation where he was actually going but has since not returned.

Confirming the incident to Graphic Online On Thursday, July 29, 2021, his younger brother, Mr Kweku Amo Agyekum said that all efforts by the family to trace the whereabouts of their brother had been unsuccessful.

He noted that Ebenezer is not noted to be somebody who would not return home after storming town for any engagement and that the family is deeply worried about the development.

He stated that the family had so far combed around several areas including the Agona, Gomoa, Effutu and other adjoining districts in search of Ebenezer but all efforts had so far proved unproductive.

He said that the family had lodged a formal complaint with the Swedru District Police headquarters who have since begun investigations and further urged the general public to volunteer to assist the police in finding their missing brother.

Source: graphic.com.gh