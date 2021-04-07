2 hours ago

Scores of residents of Akwatia are currently gathered at the Ghana Consolidated Diamonds (GCD) Quarters, a suburb of Akwatia in the Denkyembuor District of the Eastern Region to catch a glimpse of a man found dead in his room under inexplicable circumstances.

43-year-old Dennis Mensah, popularly known as Cantona, unemployed was found dead in the room, presumed to have been dead since Saturday, April 03, 2021.

According to the chairman of the Unit Committee of the Walker Electoral Area, Christian Baisie, his attention was drawn to the incident by the Assemblyman for the area, who called him to follow up on the issue since he was not in town.

“I received a call from the Assemblyman for this area who said he had information that there was a bad odour emanating from Dennis’ room. I spoke to the neighbours who had this information and thereafter accompanied his mother to the Akwatia police station and informed the police,” Christian Baisie disclosed.

He said the police subsequently broke down the door and found the deceased lying dead in the room.

“So we came to the house and broke the door and found out he was on the floor lying dead in a supine position,” the Unit Committee Member told GhanaWeb.

The police, after accessing the situation and taking the necessary information, left the scene as neighbours await the arrival of officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Environmental Health and Sanitation Department at the scene.

Asked if neighbours had any suspicions as to how the deceased who stayed alone might have died, Christian Baisie answered in the negative.

Neighbours say the last time they saw Dennis Mensah was Saturday April 03, 2021, and that nobody knew his whereabouts until today, Wednesday, April 07, 2021, when he was found dead in his room.

Source: Ghanaweb