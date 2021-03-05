5 hours ago

The Nkawie Circuit Court in Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipal of the Ashanti Region has slapped a 45-year-old man with 5 years imprisonment with hard labour for producing fake agrochemical.

The culprit Mr. Atta Kwadwo who has been producing and selling fake chemical called AF Confidence Insecticide (product of New Okaff Industries Limited) at the Kumasi-Kejetia market, was found guilty by the Nkawie Circuit Court, presided over by Judge Michael Johnson Abbey on March 3, 2021.

Prosecuting Police, DSP Sylvanu Dalmeida I/C Legal and Prosecution Unit Nkawie told the Nkawie Circuit Court, that on Wednesday 14th October 2020, the suspect was brought before the Court presided by Judge Michael Johnson Abbey that, the accused person had been selling a fake version of New Okaff Industries Limited A.F confidence insecticides to the Public.

This came into light after the witness of the case Issifu Ibrahim, a cocoa farmer from the Western Region revealed to New Okaff Industries Limited that he bought their product (A.F Confidence Insecticides), 6 gallons at the cost of GHC 900 cash, at a Unit price of GHC150, in December 2019 from the accused person’s shop at Kumasi-Kejetia, but the product failed to work as he expected.

The Abuakwa police command upon investigations arrested the accused person at his shop in Kumasi Kejetia, where they found 3 cartons of the purported A.F confidence with New Okaff Industries Ltd label embossed on the product to ostensibly deceive buyers and the public.

Samples of the products from the accused person’s shop were sent to Ghana Standards Authority, Accra for testing and veracity by the Police, where the report revealed that the product contained between 59.7 to 270.4 Bifenthrin substance that exceeded the Standard approved Bifenthrin to be contained in insecticides making the product hazardous for human use.

The Court after reading all the court proceedings, and the prosecution charge Atta Kwadwo, with false description on goods, forging a trademark, sale of drugs and substance likely to cause harm to users, selling unregistered chemical, labeling, packaging, and selling a chemical for which the standard is not approved.

Atta Kwadwo however pleaded guilty and begged for clemency.

The Lawyer of New Okaff Industries Limited, Lawyer William Antwi Esq. explained to the Court the obstacles and challenges the company is facing, through such nefarious activities of Atta Kwadwo and others which has become rampant nowadays.

Prosecuting Police DSP Sylvanu Dalmeida also prayed to the court to sentence him to serve as a deterrent to others.

However, the presiding Judge his Lordship Michael Johnson Abbey listened to the plea of the culprit and therefore sentenced him to 5 years imprisonment with hard labor.

Story by Kwabena Piesie