3 hours ago

A 47-year-old pastor has been beaten to death at Ejisu-Donyina in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, Ben Jesus, was allegedly killed by one Mr. Kwabena, 35, who claimed the deceased had insulted his parents on Monday March 27,2023.

Speaking to OTEC News, the spokesperson for deceased’s family, Nana Kofi Akwaboa Otoku said his brother was beaten mercilessly by the suspect and left to die on the street.

He shared, "I received a distress call from some residents who witnessed the incident and so I rushed to the scene, and upon getting there, I saw the victim grasping for breath".

"Those who witnessed the situation said my brother was subjected to live threatening beatings and so had to rushed him to hospital, the doctors after few minutes of examination declared my brother dead ".

Mr. Akwaboah diclosed that, the suspect has since been arrested by the Ejisu Divisional Police Command after an official complaint was lodged by the family.

Body of the victim has been deposited at Emena hospital's morgue pending autopsy.