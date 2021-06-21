2 hours ago

Pressure continues to mount on the founder and leader of the Lighthouse Chapel International (LCI), Bishop Dag Heward-Mills after his sermon criticizing the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II went viral.

Five traditional youth groups in the Asante Kingdom have threatened to shut down the over seventy branches of the church within the Ashanti Region if Bishop Dag Heward-Mills fails to seek counsel with the Asantehene and the Manhyia Palace.

In the audio that has gone viral, the renowned global evangelist questioned the impact and legacy of Asantehene beyond the yearly celebrations of his reign.

His comments did not sit well with the King’s subjects and some persons who have threatened to attack LCI branches in Kumasi, the seat of the Asantehene.

Though Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has apologized to the Asantehene explaining that the offensive sermon was preached 20 years ago, the groups made up of the Asante Youth Association, Kumasi Youth Association, Asante Zongo Youth Union, Asante Student’s Union, and Mponponsuo USA, have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Bishop Heward-Mills to seek counsel with the Asantehene and the Manhyia Palace over the matter.

“We are calling on Bishop Dag to seek wise counsel within 48 hours. Otherwise, none of his churches in the Asanteman enclave will be allowed to operate. Also, we are warning all and sundry who hide behind religion and politics to push this evil agenda against Asanteman and his royal majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu. We will let them know that we will meet them up with brute force” the General Secretary of one of the groups [Kumasi Youth Association], Kwabena Frimpong said.

Asante group replies Bishop Dag

Apart from these groups, another group, known as the Asante Professionals Club, is also incensed about Bishop Heward-Mills’ comments.

The group’s outrage about the “disparaging comments” stems from what they say was the Bishop’s “complete ignoramus utterances.”

In a statement to set the records straight, the Asante Professionals Club maintained that since Otumfuo’s enthronement in April 1999, he has been an agent of peace and development in Asanteman and beyond.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has been in the news in recent times following a suit filed by some former pastors of his church against him, alleging the non-payment of their social security benefits after years of serving under him.

Source: citifmonline