2 hours ago

Four people sustained injuries in two separate accidents that occurred around Huniso and Awhitieso communities in the Western Region.

Chief Inspector George Kwabena Osei at the Tarkwa Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the first accident involved Mazda Demio taxi cab with registration number WR 8746-19 and a Toyota Tacoma Pickup with registration number GX 7251-14.

He said on May 28, this year, at about 0900 hours, the taxi cab driver Bismark Asirifi who was transporting three passengers from Samahu towards Huniso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, veered off his lane and crashed into a Pickup from the opposite direction, injuring the three onboard in the taxicab and the Pickup driver.

In a related development on 29 May, 2020, Francis Edom, 47, a driver of Hyundai Grace H100 with registration number WR694-18 was driving from Takoradi towards Tarkwa and attempted to overtake a vehicle in the process collided with a Land Rover with registration number GS8408-11 and one person got injured.

He stated that one out of the five persons injured were sent to the Tarkwa Municipal hospital for treatment and were treated and discharged while the rest were still on admission receiving further medical attention.

Inspector Osei indicated that both the taxi cab driver and the Hyundai Grace H100 driver were in police custody at Tarkwa to assist in investigation.

He emphasized that the necessary efforts were been made to tow all the accident vehicles to the Tarkwa police station for testing.