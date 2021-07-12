52 minutes ago

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor on Friday inaugurated the newly reconstituted 50-member Ashanti Regional Lands Commission with a call on members to, as a matter of urgency, put in their maximum support and effort to accelerate the needed reforms in land administration.

He said the move, will help boost public confidence in the Lands Commission and push further the socio-economic development agenda of the country.

The Minister explained that, “Our quest to transform our national economy, to bring about the much-needed development and prosperity, cannot be achieved if we fail to anchor an effective land administration.”

He also bemoans the encroachment on the Barekase and Owabi Dams, which serves as the main sources of water for the Kumasi township and its environs, some of the encroachers have resorted to the use of poisonous chemicals in the water bodies, dumping of refuse, and deforestation among others.

The Sector Minister reiterated his directive to the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission and the CEO of the Forestry Commission to take immediate steps and reverse the situation in the region, adding that, "I expect this to be rectified in a matter of weeks and not months."

He also thanked the outgone members of the Ashanti Regional Lands Commission for their dedicated service and congratulated the New Chairman and members of the Commission on their appointment to the very important office.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah said, most landowners in the region do not have valid land titles and called on the Lands Commission to facilitate public education on the need for landowners to have their title registered after securing allocation notes.

In a speech read on his behalf, he commended the Ashanti Regional Lands Commission for their sterling performance within the last four years stating that, "I am reliably informed that the turn-around time for land Service delivery in the region has significantly reduced.”

Asokore-Mamponghene and Representative of the Asantehene, Nana Boakye Ansah Debrah pledged the support of Nananom to the Lands Commission and government and called for education on the New Land Act particularly for Nananom in the region to help solve some of the land-related challenges.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman, Nana Nsuase Poku-Agyeman III, on behalf of the Regional Lands Commission, expressed his appreciation to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the government for the opportunity given them to serve.