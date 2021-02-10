1 hour ago

The ongoing nationwide disinfection exercise of police station hit Bonog Region with over 50 facilities disinfected.

These facilities includes; police cells, charge offices, barracks, offices and private residents of personnel.

Speaking to the media, the Regional Staff Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command, Asistant Suprientedent of Police, (ASP) Okai Patrick Kodjoe said the exercise was sanctioned by the Inspector General of Police and the police administration to ensure safety of personnel in the second wave of Covid-19.

ASP Okai said the exercise is taking place in 50 police facilities in the region and that the command should make available all facilities to be disinfected.

He added that the exercise would ensure the safety of complaints, suspects and personnel of the service.

"We are all going to corporate to ensure that all the protocols are duely observed in the region," he stated.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Sunyani Municipal Assembly, Mr Owusu Justina Banahene, said the only way the region can combat Covid-19 is the strict adherence of the protocols.

The MCE said since Ghana has not receive the vaccine to fight the spread of the virus, there is the need to keep the environment clean and intact by embarking on constant disinfection, wearing of nose mask, washing of hands and religiously following the other safety protocols.

She said since the outbreak of Covid-19, the region recorded 66 confirmed cases but no death was recorded.

Mrs Esther Abayeta Asadoo, the Bono Regional Manager said the exercise was to contain the rising spread of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Mrs Asadoo said since the police is the fore front in enforcing the protocols and also protect lives and property, there was the need for disinfection exercise in the country.

She said after series of disinfection in the country over the outbreak of the virus, the numbers reduced drastically but some how "we relaxed hence the spread of the second wave."

Mrs Asadoo said so far the police have cooperated for the exercise and advised all Ghanaians to know that Covid-19 is real and must guard against it spread.

The areas disinfected included, Sunyani Regional Command and Divisional, Dorman Division, Chira police station, Abesim, Nsoatre, Fiapre, Odumasi, Atornie and many other police installations in the region.

*Background*

Equipment used by Zoomlion Ghana Limited in the nationwide disinfection exercise comprises of electrostatic Foggers, truck-mounted atomiser, disinfection drones, multipurpose road sprayer, hand thermal foggers and Knapsack Spraying machines.

The use of such high quality equipment enabled Zoomlion to cover enough grounds in its disinfection exercises.

These chemicals used for the disinfection exercise, was approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is safe for use in open and enclosed spaces.

The company have been using disinfectants that are chlorine-based containing sodium hypochlorite.

Per the WHO approved standards, Chlorine-based solutions are safe and used for water treatment and is most effective in killing bacteria, fungi and viruses, including influenza virus.