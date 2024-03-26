35 minutes ago

A 50-year-old carbide welder was killed late Monday when a gas cylinder exploded and ripped his body apart at the Suame Magazine in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, identified as Kwabena Afriyie, a native of Offinso, according to information gathered, was working on a car when the liquid oxygen cylinder exploded, leading to his death.

The incident, according to eyewitnesses, occurred on Monday, March 25, 2024, around 4:00pm.

An eyewitness, Mr. Saani Abubarkar, disclosed that the deceased died instantly after the incident.

He revealed that the deceased had his body mutilated after the explosion

The mutilated body parts have been conveyed to the morgue by the police.