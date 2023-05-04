2 hours ago

A 51-year-old cabbage seller has died after trailer truck carrying second hand cloths rammed into pedestrians at Dr Mensah Market near Kejetia in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The truck which reportedly failed brake also crashed into taxi cab that was parked before running over the woman who was selling on the roadside.

Body of the deceased, who was identified as Akua Serwaa was mutilated by the truck after the gory accident.

Some eyewitness in an interview with OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng said the accident occurred on Thursday May 4, 2023 after truck with registration number GT 7452- 11 lost its control and run into traders hawking in the area.

OTEC News gathered that, the deceased was a resident of Antoa in the Kwabre East District who usually sells cabbage at Dr Mensah Market to earn a living.

The mutilated body of the deceased been deposited at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s morgue.

Source: Otecfmghana.com