54% of Ghanaian voters prefer Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to lead the New Patriotic Party into the 2024 polls, according to the latest poll by Global Info Analytics.

“The big story is that Alan is the preferred choice of floating voters. He’s popular amongst floating voters. Alan has been consistent throughout. Amongst all Ghanaian voters, 54% of them said they will vote for Alan, they said they prefer Alan. 46% said they will prefer Dr. Bawumia. Kennedy Agyapong followed by 21% amongst floating voters. He’s much more popular across the country than he’s within NPP as a fraternity,” the Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwa told host of the Point of View on Citi TV, Bernard Avle.

Global Info Analytics in its report also disclosed that between June 30 to July 7, 2023, the poll suggested that 45% of NPP voters want the vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the NPP.

“When you ask NPP voters, the table turns, 45% for Alan and 55% for Bawumia,” Mussa Dankwa indicated.

He said Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is placed third in the poll, emphasizing that the majority of his supporters are likely to vote for Alan Kyerematen if there’s a run-off in the primaries.

He further predicted that Dr Bawumia may lose the primaries if there’s a run-off.

“Dr. Bawumia will lose if there’s a run-off. 21% of Kennedy Agyapong’s supporters will switch and vote for Bawumia in a run-off, whiles 57% of Kennedy’s supporters will vote for Alan Kyerematen. And 22% said no Ken no vote, higher than those who will even vote for Dr Bawumia. There’s a lot to be done within Kennedy Agyapong’s team. You might be doing a good job if you are able to convince them. Bawumia will not survive if there’s a run-off, if Bawumia doesn’t win a one-touch, the 2nd round he will be out,” he anticipated.

Source: citifmonline