3 hours ago

Ghana has recorded 56 cases of coronavirus among Ghana Premier League players after mandatory testing was conducted by the government ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The positive results are from 14 out of the 18 Ghana Premier League clubs with Hearts with the most cases.

Accra Hearts of Oak is the worst hit club with 34 positive cases from the club's end which has resulted in the opening game between Hearts and Aduana Stars being cancelled.

Elmina Sharks returned 10 positive cases while Dreams FC also had six positive cases from their playing squad while Karela United had two cases.

Legon Cities, Great Olympics,Ebusua Dwarfs and Medeama each returned one positive case after the testing.

This has left the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League campaign hanging by a thread as the government may be forced to pull the plug on the league.

LIST BELOW: