3 hours ago

56% of Ghanaians have confidence in the new Police Administration that is according to a survey carried out by the Bureau of Public Safety.

According to the survey which was in tune with the Dr George Akuffo Dampare's first 100 days in office, 37% are neutral while 7% revealed not having confidence in the new administration.

The survey also noted that 59% claimed that the Ghana Police Service has seen some improvements in the last 90 days, as against 36% who claimed that things appeared same, while 6% said there has been no improvement.

On Police response to emergencies, 53% of respondents said the Police responded too slowly, and 16% said they did not show up at all.

A further 2% said the Police responded faster than expected, and another 29% said they responded almost on time.

The bureau in the summary said “we are minded by the fact that this survey will provide hints and lead into the general opinion of the public on safety and security cum police performance.”

“Responses from the survey also throws light on policing aspects that the Ghana Police Service will need to focus attention and resources on in the short to medium term, if not the long term. Overall, the survey polled responses from 583 respondents,” it added.

The bureau said the full report will be made available on November 30.

Dr. Dampare was sworn in as IGP on October 8 after serving in an acting capacity for two months.

His appointment was met with general acclaim from Ghanaians.

He had previously served as the Director-General in charge of Administration at the Ghana Police Service.