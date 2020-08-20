1 hour ago

James Yaw Mireku who is the son of a renowned Gospel Musician, Elder Mireku. The son has followed the good steps of his father in a different way. James began his ministry at a very tender age. He has performed in many Gospel shows.

James Mireku has released a new song dubbed AFRICA IS HOME.

In making sure of following the footsteps of his father, Elder Dr. Akwasi Mireku has dedicated his maiden project to his Dad. His father has really make a meaningful impact in his life. The upbringing and proper coaching.

'Africa Is Home', by James Mireku will be unveiling on Friday, 21st August, 2020 on various social media platforms at exactly 12 noon which was featured by Grammy winner Calvin Rodgers among other Ghanaians.

The songs talks about the true identity of Africans and lifestyle.

James humbly indicated that, the Success of his life cannot be complete without the great impact his father has made in his life. Therefore, it is very important to dedicate his maiden song to his father. He gave a full assurance that, the world should expect another big project after this one.

"There is going to be another surprise on the episode 3 as I have said earlier on". James Mireku added.

Surprisingly, the naturally gifted James Mireku is the first Ghanaian to feature American music act and drummer Calvin Rodgers and he believes his Dad Elder Dr. Akwasi Mireku is so proud of him.

Many Ghanaians have commended James for this great work done by him.

https://youtu.be/Mxm4CkdPNTk