Graduates from various Tertiary Institutions who are serving the Nation at respective departments and agencies in the Asunafo North Municipality, under the auspices of National Service Secretariat, have organised a clean-up exercise at the Ahafo Regional Capital, Goaso.

They collaborated with Zoomlion, one of the renown waste management agencies in Ghana. Some of the scavengers from Zoomlion helped them during the exercise. They went to the main principal street of Goaso and other important Areas like the Lorry terminals, Hospital Junction, eating joins etc. The personnel kept the environments clean.

In an interview with the Asunafo North NASPA President, Mr Osei Ebenezer, he stated emphatically that if water is life, then a clean and green environment is healthier for our living.

That is why the NASPA Executives and the entire members decided to embark on a clean-up exercise. Mr Osei Ebenezer further postulated firmly that every individual has a role to play in keeping the environment clean particularly, at this era of the novel Coronavirus Pandemic.

In addressing the media, he used the opportunity as a voluminous conduit and advised the general public to stop relying solely on Government to make the environment clean but it is a high time Ghanaians have to cultivate the habit of communal labour at this critical hour. Nation building needs a collective responsibility.

Nana Boakye Yiadom who is an executive member of NASPA also tackled on afforestation.

He charged the media to educate people on the indiscriminate cutting down of trees which is one of the major canker of degrading the environment.

He stated categorically that when the environment is dirty, human life will be shortened that is why Nana Akufo-Addo,the president country has stopped illegal mining (Galamsey). Asunafo North NASPA is ready to serve Ghana at all levels.