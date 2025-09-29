1 hour ago

Global Info Analytics' latest survey report has revealed that former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is the overwhelming favourite Ghanaian voters expect to lead the NPP for the 2028 elections.

The September report, published by Global Info Analytics on Monday asked general Ghanaian voters who they preferred or expected to lead the NPP, and the data reported an emphatic endorsement of the former Vice President.

About 57% of voters said they prefer Bawumia to lead the NPP, while 29% said they prefer former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

Former Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwun follows with 6% voters preference, while 5% of voters prefer Dr. Bryan Acheampong and 3% for Kwabena Agyapong.

In another poll by Global Info Analytics among NPP delegates, Dr. Bawumia still maintained his strong lead over his closest challenger Kennedy Agyapong.

With about 31% respondents refusing to either undecided or refusing to disclose their choices, Dr. Bawumia still polled an impressive 47% to place him way ahead of second placed Kennedy Agyapong, who polled 17%.

At third is Dr. Bryan Acheampong, with 3% of NPP delegates preferring him, while Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and Kwabena Agyapong polled 1% each among the delegates.

The NPP goes to the polls in January next year to elect a Flagbearer for the 2028 elections and Dr. Bawumia has consistently led polls by the Global Info Analytics, as well as by other organisations, who have tipped him to comfortably win the NPP Presidential primaries.