The unfolding case involving former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, has taken a dramatic turn with further revelations.

Following the shocking discovery of stolen funds by her domestic staff, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) conducted a thorough search of Dapaah’s residences, prompted by the substantial amounts reported missing.

Multiple news reports indicate that new details have emerged from the OSP’s office revealing that a significant sum of US$590,000 in cash was found during the search at the embattled Minister’s residence in Abelemkpe.

Also, an amount of GHC2.7 million in cash was also uncovered at the same location.

Subsequently, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has frozen both the cedi and dollar accounts belonging to Madam Dapaah, pending further investigations.

An Accra High Court has scheduled a ruling for Thursday, August 17, 2023, to decide whether to confirm the freezing of Cecilia Dapaah’s various accounts.

The background of the case reveals that two of Cecilia Dapaah’s household staff, Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei, were charged with stealing a total of $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis from her residence between July and October 2022.

Days after the public revelation of stolen money by her house helps, the OSP conducted a raid at the former minister’s residences in light of the substantial amounts that had been reported missing.

In response, authorities from the Office of the Special Prosecutor took prompt action, confiscating these substantial cash amounts as crucial evidence to support the ongoing investigative process.