10 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Medeama have mutually parted ways with striker Abdul Basit Adam.

This was confirmed by the club in a tweet posted on the official twitter handle:

"We have mutually parted ways with striker Abdul Basit Adam. Thank you Basit"

Abdul Basit Adam made only two appearances for the club since joining them and it remains unclear what may have necessitated his exit.

He has barely been used by the club in the league despite their lack of attacking options upfront.

Basit previously played for New Edubiase United before moving to South Africa to play for Free States Stars.

In Europe, he spent most of his time in Sweden playing for Gefle and IK Frej.