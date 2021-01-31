2 hours ago

Ghana and Chelsea left-back Abdul Baba Rahman has completed his loan move to PAOK Salonika for the rest of the season.

Baba Rahman joined Chelsea from Augsburg in 2015 for a deal worth an initial £14 million with add-ons potentially taking the fee to £21.7 million.

But the Ghana international failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge. He made the last of his 23 appearances for the club in 2016.

The Ghana international has been loaned out on four occasions since then (Schalke twice, Reims and Real Mallorca) but has started just 22 league games in that time.

Baba Rahman’s career suffered a major setback four years ago this month when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during an African Nations Cup match against Uganda. It required surgery and it took 15 months before he played in another competitive match.

The 26-year-old was unable to secure another loan move last summer and was left out of Chelsea’s Premier League and Champions League squad by former coach Frank Lampard.

He has been training and playing for the Development squad instead in order to maintain match fitness and the hope of securing a move away this month.

PAOK have reached an agreement with Chelsea but the player is expected to extend his contract which ends in 18 months time by one more year.