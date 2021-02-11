3 hours ago

Six men are in the custody of the Amasaman Police in the Greater Accra Region for allegedly assaulting some policemen on patrol duty in the environs of Amasaman and Pokuase.

They were part of a mob who assaulted the law enforcement officers at Sapeiman Faase, near Amasaman, in the Ga West Municipality.

Their names were given by the police as Phillip Klevor Kokou, John Tetteh, Daniel Lavor, Wisdom Selassie, Ofori Daniel and Peter Klutse.

They have been charged with obstruction and assault of public officers.

The attack

Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, said the men were arrested yesterday.

She said some police personnel on patrol duty spotted a young man standing behind the fence of a house at about 9:30 p.m. and questioned him, but the young man took offence.

He is said to have raised an alarm which attracted a number of young men in the area who attacked the police personnel.

In the process of the attack, two hand cuffs and a cell phone belonging to the police personnel were taken by some of the young men.

The police called for backup, and with the intervention of the additional personnel, six of the men were arrested.

The handcuffs and mobile phones were also retrieved from those arrested.

Source: peacefmonline.com