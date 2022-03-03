1 hour ago

Six persons allegedly involved in an attack and vandalization of the Bibiani Fire Station in the Western North Region have been remanded into police custody for two weeks by a Bibiani Circuit Court.

An irate mob from the Bibiani community besieged the Bibiani Fire Station on Sunday and vandalized the station due to the inability of the fire service personnel to respond to an emergency call because the fire tender had broken down.

In an interview with Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, ACFO 1 Timothy Osafo Affum, appealed to the residents of Bibiani to assist with information to aid the arrest of the remaining offenders.

Explaining what happened, he said, “the community mobilized themselves because they thought it was a deliberate act on the part of the personnel not to respond to their call.”

“Fortunately, all the personnel saw the attack coming so all of them were able to escape, but they vented their anger on the station.”

“After committing that offense, they run into the bush, so a lot of them have gone into hiding,” ACFO 1 Timothy Osafo Affum said.

Source: citifmonline