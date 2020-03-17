2 hours ago

Six persons have been remanded into Police custody for the murder of one Geshon Tetteh at Kpoglu, a suburb of Klikor in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region on February 24, 2020.

The six were remanded last Thursday, March 12, 2020, by the Agbozume District Magistrate Court. The six accused persons are Kudzo Ekuagu, aged 39; Afagbe Ekuagu, aged 76; Ishmael Kutorwu, aged 21; Dodzi Kpetsigo, aged 27; Agbeko Gbadago, aged 33; and Kwashie Gbafa, aged 25. They are to reappear March 26, 2020.

The Court also issued warrants for the arrest of five others who are alleged to have been involved in the planning and execution of the gruesome crime.

They are Daniel Armstrong Gbafa, David Gbafa, Kofi Gbafa, Saviour Agbahodey and Kwashie Ahiatsi.

A statement issued by the Volta Regional Police Command and singed by its Public Relations Officer, Corporal Prince Dogbatse noted that the crime was related to a land dispute.

He said the deceased and some of the accused persons were litigating over a parcel of land. Judgement was given in favour of deceased at the Aflao Magistrate Court.

Suspect Kofi Gbafa filed an appeal against the ruling at the High Court in Ho. The case is currently ongoing.

However, Kudzo Ekuagu, Afagbe Ekuagu together with Daniel Armstrong Gbafa, David Gbafa and Kofi Gbafa who are now at large contracted Ishmael Kutorwu, Dodzi Kpetsigo, Agbeko Gbadago and Saviour Agbahodey (at large) to kill the deceased in return for a parcel of land each.

Unfortunately for them, Police investigation led to the arrest of the six who are now remanded into Police custody.

Corporal Dogbatse noted that the Volta Regional Police Command was on top of issues and will ensure the other five at large will all be arrested to face the law.

He assured the public of the commitment of the Police to deliver on its mandate as they will stop at nothing to prevent and solve crimes in the region.

He reiterated the need for the public to assist the Police with relevant and prompt information that can lead to the arrest of the five suspects who are at large as well as any person(s) involved in any other crimes, particularly the killers of Marcus Mawutor Adzahli, the Assemblyman for Sogakope South Electoral Area.

Persons with information should call the mobile numbers below; 0242979097, 0240292264, 0201748309 or the Police Emergency numbers: 18555, 191 or 112.

Source: Daily Guide